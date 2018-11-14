Presidential Runnoff Slated for November 28

The second round of Georgia’s presidential election will be held on Wednesday, November 28, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced on November 14. The decision was adopted at CEC sitting today.

According to the election administration, a total of 3,705 polling stations will be opened for the runoff, including 55 abroad. Voting at two polling stations for Georgian troops stationed in Afghanistan will be held on November 26.

The CEC also reported that it decided to prolong the voting process at polling stations outside the country until midnight (stations will run from 8am to 8pm in Georgia), “to enable Georgian citizens living abroad to take advantage of their constitutional right.”

CEC consists of 12 members. Six members are appointed by political parties – three of whom are from the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia. The United National Movement, the European Georgia and the Alliance of Patriots have one member each. The remaining commission members are certified election administrators who are appointed by the Parliament. Selection and appointment of CEC chair has a separate procedure; the incumbent, Tamar Zhvania, has been serving at the post since 2013.

The CEC adopted the decision amid opposition and CSO criticism, who have been calling on the election administration not to set the runoff date on a working day, citing difficulties that Georgian citizens might face in using their voting rights both in Georgia and abroad.

MP Tina Bokuchava of the United National Movement, who was present at the meeting, said the decision was pre-arranged with the ruling party to increase the chances of Salome Zurabishvili’s victory.

