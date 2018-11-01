Two New Deputy Foreign Ministers Appointed

Mikheil Ninua and Alexander Gvtisiashvili were appointed as new Deputy Foreign Ministers of Georgia. The respective orders were signed by Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze on October 31.

Alexander Gvtisiashvili is a career diplomat. He previously led the Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Economic Relations. In 2011-2014, he served as a Senior Advisor at the Georgian Embassy to Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as to the International Maritime Organization; earlier, in 2010-2011, he was a Senior Advisor of Georgia’s Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, Gvtisiashvili who held various other positions at the Ministry at different times, assumed the post from November 1.

Mikheil Ninua has a long experience of working in public and private entities. In 2005-2006, he served at the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry. Later he held the positions of the deputy economy minister, deputy head of the President’s administration and head of citizens constitutional rights service at the President’s administration.

At different times, he was a member of the Poti port’s supervisory council and deputy chairman of the supervisory council of the Georgian Railway. In 2010, he worked for the Canadian-British company Tethys Petroleum Limited, leading its office in Tajikistan. In 2013-2016, he was a representative of the same company to Kazakhstan.

During 2015-2017, he was the director of Skyland Petroleum Group, an oil and gas company; from 2017 he served as the director of Avenue Construction Georgia.

Mikheil Ninua will assume the post from November 5.

