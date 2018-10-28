Half Stations Counted: Zurabishvili 38.82%, Vashadze 37.68%

Vote count is underway at over 3,705 polling stations to reveal Georgia’s last directly elected President for six year-term.
According to the returns from 1872 (50.53%) out of 3,705 precincts, the ruling party-endorsed candidate Salome Zurabishvili and the UNM-led coalition’s Grigol Vashadze garnered 38.82 and 37.68% of votes, respectively.
Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze has confirmed, based on preliminary precinct data, that the Presidential elections will now go into a runoff.
Davit Bakradze of the European Georgia, who finished third, with 10.26% of the votes according to the current count, already threw his weight behind Vashadze.
1,637,956 voters cast ballot in the elections, accounting for 46.74% of the total number of voters, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).