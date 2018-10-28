Home / News / Polls Close, Vote Count Underway
Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge

Polls Close, Vote Count Underway

28/10/2018

Vote count is underway as over 3,600 polling stations closed at 8pm in Georgia’s October 28 presidential elections.

1,637,956 voters cast ballot in the elections, accounting for 46.74% of the total number of voters, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Voter turnout was slightly higher than in previous presidential elections five years ago, which stood at 46.6%.

According to the CEC Spokesperson Ana Mikeladze, the highest voter turnout was reported in Keda, where 64.74% of voters cast their ballots by 8pm; the lowest voter turnout was reported in Marneuli with 36.47%. Voter turnout was 45.4% in Tbilisi.

The CEC will upload the final vote tallies to a special website www.results.cec.gov.ge.

Three separate exit polls, commissioned by Rustavi 2 TV, the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia (GDDG) and the opposition European Georgia, showed contradictory preliminary results.

