Polls Close, Vote Count Underway

Vote count is underway as over 3,600 polling stations closed at 8pm in Georgia’s October 28 presidential elections.

1,637,956 voters cast ballot in the elections, accounting for 46.74% of the total number of voters, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Voter turnout was slightly higher than in previous presidential elections five years ago, which stood at 46.6%.

According to the CEC Spokesperson Ana Mikeladze, the highest voter turnout was reported in Keda, where 64.74% of voters cast their ballots by 8pm; the lowest voter turnout was reported in Marneuli with 36.47%. Voter turnout was 45.4% in Tbilisi.

The CEC will upload the final vote tallies to a special website www.results.cec.gov.ge.

Three separate exit polls, commissioned by Rustavi 2 TV, the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia (GDDG) and the opposition European Georgia, showed contradictory preliminary results.

