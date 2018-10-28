Exit Polls Differ Wildly, as Voting Ends

Three separate exit polls, commissioned by Rustavi 2 TV, the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia (GDDG) and the opposition European Georgia, show contradictory results in Georgia’s Presidential Elections.

The Rustavi 2-commissioned exit poll predicts a second round runoff between the ruling party-endorsed candidate Salome Zurabishvili and the UNM-led coalition’s Grigol Vashadze (data as of 4pm). According to the early results, the two candidates obtained 40% each. European Georgia’s Davit Bakradze comes third with 10%.

The race is set to go into runoffs in the European Georgia-commissioned poll as well. According to the survey, Vashadze leads with 37%, followed by Zurabishvili and Bakradze with 34% and 10%, respectively.

Results differ in the GDDG-commissioned poll, which give first round victory to Zurabishvili (data as of 7pm). The GDDG-backed candidate tops the list with 52.3%, followed by Vashadze with 28.1%. Bakradze finishes third with 9.2%.

Edison Research, Psycho Project and BCG, conducted exist polls for Rustavi 2 TV, GDDG and European Georgia, respectively.

First official results from polling stations will start arriving late-night today.

More to follow

This post is also available in: Georgian