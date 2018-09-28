Rustavi 2 TV’s Public Opinion Poll Gives Lead to Opposition Candidates

The upcoming presidential elections will go into second round runoffs, according to the public opinion poll, commissioned by Rustavi 2, one of the country’s leading national broadcasters.

The survey, released on September 27 and conducted by the U.S.-based Edison Research, was fielded between September 14 and September 23. The poll was conducted through nationwide face-to-face interviews (excluding the occupied territories), with 3,000 respondents, and has an average margin of error plus, minus 2%.

According to the survey results, asked who they would vote for if presidential elections were held tomorrow, 22% of respondents said they would vote for Grigol Vashadze of the UNM-led coalition, followed by Davit Bakradze of the European Georgia with 18%.

The ruling party-endorsed Salome Zurabishvili comes third with 15%; followed by Shalva Natelashvili of Labor Party – 8%; Davit Usupashvili of Development Movement – 3%; Zurab Japaridze of New Political Center-Girchi – 2%; other candidates – 7% and no answer – 25%.

Asked who they would never vote for, 41% named Zurabishvili; 29% – Zurab Japaridze; 16% – Shalva Natelashvili; 13% – Grigol Vashadze; 11% – Davit Bakradze and Davit Usupashvili each.

44% of respondents claim the second round is inevitable; while 24% believe the new president will be elected in the first round. 32% of respondents have no answer to the question.

In the second round scenarios, Grigol Vashadze wins against Salome Zurabishvili with 50% to 24%. Zurabishvili will lose to Davit Bakradze as well; the latter will have 53% support against 23%. As for the opposition candidates, 37% of respondents said they would vote for Grigol Vashadze in the second round, compared to 33% of Davit Bakradze.

The elections will take place on October 28. This will be the last time that the head of state will be elected through direct ballot. According to the new constitution, which will enter into force upon new president's inauguration, the heads of state will be elected by a 300-member Electoral College for a term of five years starting from 2024. For the extended background, follow our Tag on the 2018 Presidential Polls.

This post is also available in: Georgian Russian