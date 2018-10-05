President Appoints Four New Ambassadors

Georgia will have new ambassadors to four countries – Austria, Jordan, Latvia and Turkey.

David Dondua, who most recently served as the deputy foreign minister, will become the ambassador to Austria and the representative to OSCE and other Vienna-based organizations. Dondua was the country’s chief negotiator in the Geneva International Discussions.

Georgia’s new ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan will be Zaza Kandelaki, who until recently was the ambassador to Hungary.

Tea Maisuradze was appointed the ambassador to Latvia. Previously, she served as the head of the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Giorgi Janjgava, who most recently served as the ambassador to Saudi Arabia, will represent the country in Turkey.

The ambassadorial candidates were nominated for confirmation by Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze. President Giorgi Margvelashvili signed the respective decrees on October 5.

