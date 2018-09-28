President Margvelashvili Visits U.S., Addresses Intl Peace Forum

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, who is on a visit to New York on September 25-29, addressed the participants of the 14th International Forum “Sustaining Peace and Development in a Changing World,” organized by Azerbaijani-based Nizami Ganjavi International Center on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In his address at the forum, President Margvelashvili thanked his European counterparts for referring to Georgia in their statements at the UNGA General Debate, and urged for “calling the things what they are; calling aggressor – an aggressor, calling occupation – an occupation, and calling occupation line – an occupation line and not a border line.”

“Calling things by their name is crucial – Aggressor is an aggressor and occupation is occupation” – Addressed the audience of the 14th International Forum “Sustaining Peace and Development in a Changing World” in New York. pic.twitter.com/GtLceUF9qp — President Of Georgia (@MargvelashviliG) September 27, 2018

In his second intervention at the forum, President Margvelashvili said following the Russo-Georgia war in 2008, when Moscow recognized Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions as independent entities, the Russian Federation has become “more organized, more active and more decisive in proceeding with its aggressive plans to its neighboring Ukraine.”

The President told the participants of the high-level meeting that Georgia has actively contributed to the global security and stability from the very first days of independence, including in the missions in Kosovo, Afghanistan, Mali and the Central African Republic. “We paid a very serious price for being independent, for taking the choice of Euro-Atlantic direction, but we are firm in this direction and that is how we will continue,” he said.

As part of his visit to New York, President Margvelashvili met with his Slovak counterpart Andrej Kiska, and attended the 2018 Annual Awards Dinner organized by the Appeal of Conscience Foundation. Margvelashvili will also visit the U.S. Military Academy in West Point.