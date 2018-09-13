Tbilisi City Court Finds Two More Terror Case Suspects Guilty

Tbilisi City Court has found two more persons, Zurab Gornakashvili and Badur Chopanashvili, who were arrested on charges of assisting the group of terror suspects, guilty and sentenced them with, respectively 13 and 8 years imprisonment on September 12. As a result of plea bargain, Chopanashvili will only stay in jail only for three years, while the remaining five years were replaced by a six-year conditional sentence.

The court said that the two men assisted senior ISIS member, Ahmed Chatayev, when he tried to enter Georgia illegally, and rendered him various services. Chatayev was killed during the shootout with anti-terrorist officers in Tbilisi on November 21-22, 2017.

Six other persons suspected of assisting Chatayev’s group members were sentenced to imprisonment on July 27. One of them, Ruslan Shavadze, who went into hiding, was arrested by the State Security Service on August 10.

This post is also available in: Georgian Russian