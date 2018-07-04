CSOs Address North Atlantic Council over Georgia’s NATO Membership

A group of 49 civil society organizations addressed the North Atlantic Council today to “consider political breakthrough toward the Georgia’s NATO membership” at the upcoming NATO Summit in Brussels on July 11-12.

In their open letter, the civil society organizations, among them Transparency International Georgia, Atlantic Council of Georgia, Georgian Democracy Initiative, International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy and Georgian Young Lawyers Association, underscored that “it is clear, proven and firm will of the Georgian nation to become a NATO member.”

“Support for Georgia’s NATO membership in the country is overwhelmingly high and even exceeds the rating of all main political parties combined … NATO membership is seen as an integral part of the effort of our people to build free, democratic state that is part of Euro-Atlantic Community of Nations,” the statement reads.

The CSOs further noted that Georgia has proven to be “a responsible member and contributor to international security, as demonstrated by Georgia’s significant participation in NATO-led peace operations,” and that its NATO membership would be the “next bold step towards great vision of Europe whole, free and at peace.”