Georgian, German Foreign Ministers Discuss EU, NATO Integration

On July 2, Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani, while on his first working visit in this capacity to Berlin, met his German counterpart Heiko Maas. Two ministers discussed Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, Heiko Maas hailed the country’s contribution to the NATO mission in Afghanistan and stressed that Georgia’s presence at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels on July 11-12, serves as yet another proof of Georgia’s close partnership with the Alliance.

The German Minister was also cited as saying that his country would support Georgia in security issues, and that its territorial integrity is not “a bargaining chip” for Germany. Welcoming Georgia’s visa-free regime with the Schengen group of countries, Maas said Georgia is a front-runner in the region in terms of reforms.

Zalkaliani thanked Minister Maas for supporting his country, and expressed hope that Georgia would become the member of NATO, as declared during the Bucharest Summit. He also stressed that the Georgian citizens have benefited considerably from visa-free travel and that relevant steps would continue to be made to avoid any violation of the European travel regulations.

Georgian Minister also spoke about Tbilisi’s new peace initiative and emphasized the role of the European Union as the co-chair of the Geneva International Discussions.

During his visit to Berlin, that would last until July 5, Minister Zalkaliani will meet Jan Hecker, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s foreign policy adviser, and Dirk Wiese, the Coordinator for Inter-societal Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership Countries.

He will also meet with the German lawmakers, including the chair of Defense Committee, Wolfgang Hellmich, and the chair of Foreign Affairs Committee, Norbert Rottgen.

Minister Zalkaliani will also participate in the event dedicated to Georgia’s centennial anniversary of restoration of statehood together with the German State Minister for Europe Michael Roth.

This post is also available in: Georgian