Russia Releases Detained Georgian Border Guards

Two Georgian border officers, who were detained by the Russians from the Lagodekhi-Dagestan section of the Georgian-Russian state border, were transferred to Georgia, the Interior Ministry said in a statement today.

The Interior Ministry repeated that it had lost contact with the two officers after their deployment to Lagodekhi-Dagestan section of the state border to set up a temporary summer post in the area, but gave no further details about the incident.

It also said their release was secured “in the shortest time possible per agreement between the sides,” and that it would “inquire into the fact in detail and implement all relevant actions.”

Lagodekhi Municipality of Georgia borders the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation, with the border running across the Caucasus range. While many passes are closed in winter, they re-open in the summer season, which necessitates opening of summer observation posts.

This post is also available in: Georgian, Russian