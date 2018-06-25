Erdogan Loses Presidential Ballot among Turkish Nationals in Georgia

36.2% of Turkish voters living in Georgia voted for Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the June 24 Turkish presidential elections, putting him well behind his major rival – Muharrem İnce, who obtained 49.3% of votes among Turkish nationals.

Erdogan lost the parliamentary ballot as well, with his Justice and Development Party garnering 28.7% of votes against the Republican People’s Party’s 37.2%.

Two polling stations were opened for Turkish nationals living in the country, one at the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi, the country’s capital, and another one at the Consulate General in Batumi, in the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

590 of 1799 eligible voters cast their ballots in both presidential and parliamentary votes, putting the overall voter turnout figure at 32.8%.

The voting results differed across the two locations; while Tbilisi voted overwhelmingly for Muharrem İnce with 52,4% against Erdogan’s 31.8%, the result in Batumi was almost tied with 45.2% and to 42.3%, respectively.

The parliamentary ballot results showed a similar picture; while the Republican People’s Party garnered 39.9% and 33.6% in Tbilisi and Batumi, respectively, the corresponding figures for Justice and Development Party stood at 25.2% and 33.6%, respectively.

This post is also available in: Georgian