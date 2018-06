The rally in front of the old Parliament building in Tbilisi is over.

The organizers, including the father of one of the teen murder victims – Zaza Saralidze, will stay there overnight.

A large-scale rally will be convened at 6 pm on June 2, according to the organizers.

Their demand remains the same – resignation of Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili’s government.

