Finland’s Valtonen Gets Western Backing After Georgia Controversy

Western countries and diplomats expressed support for Elina Valtonen, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finland’s Foreign Minister, after she found herself in a series of controversies with Georgian officials during and after her visit to Tbilisi, including being fined after appearing at a protest rally at the parliament.

In an October 16 statement delivered at the OSCE Permanent Council, Norway, speaking on behalf of Iceland, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and itself, reaffirmed its “full confidence” in Valtonen’s leadership.

The countries commended Valtonen’s engagement with Georgian stakeholders and her “clear support for fundamental OSCE commitments, including freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”

“Her appearance near the Tbilisi protests does not diminish the Chair’s impartial role nor the importance of principled dialogue,” the joint statement said. “In the Helsinki Final Act, all participating States committed to promoting the effective exercise of rights and freedoms of all individuals.”

Citing the 1991 Moscow Document, the group stressed that “third-dimension commitments are matters of direct and legitimate concern to all participating States” and cannot be treated solely as internal affairs. “We welcome the Chair’s continued efforts across the South Caucasus and support her mandate in full,” it concluded.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna echoed the joint statement on X, writing: “We commend her engagement with Georgian stakeholders and support for OSCE commitments including freedom of expression and assembly. We fully support her mandate across the South Caucasus.”

The joint statement followed the announcement that Georgia’s Interior Ministry fined Valtonen GEL 5,000 (about USD 1,800) for “blocking the road” during a protest rally she attended on Rustaveli Avenue on October 14. Georgia’s Foreign Ministry subsequently sent a note of protest to the OSCE Secretariat and participating states, calling Valtonen’s actions “incompatible with the universally recognized principles of international law.”

The fine and the protest note marked the culmination of a series of controversies during and after Valtonen’s October 14-15 Tbilisi visit, including a cancelled meeting with Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze the morning after Valtonen appeared at a daily rally at the parliament and voiced support for peaceful protesters.

The Georgian government initially said the meeting was cancelled due to Valtonen’s participation in an “illegal rally” and her “false statement,” but Valtonen later told media that it was the Finnish side who cancelled due to a scheduling change. Kobakhidze subsequently referred to Valtonen as “Akatsuki,” a derogatory term used by Georgian Dream circles against protesters, while Valtonen posted on X, inviting Kobakhidze to Finland to “observe any demonstration.”

The following day, on October 17, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard expressed support for Valtonen’s remarks, writing on X: “Important reminder from my colleague Elina Valtonen. Georgia has freely committed, as an OSCE participating state, to ensure that its people can decide their own future through free and fair elections, open debate and a free press. Sweden calls on Georgia’s authorities to live up to these commitments.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული