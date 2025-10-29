Zurab Kadagidze Approved As New Lawmaker After GD MP Kodua Becomes Zugdidi Mayor

The disputed Parliament voted on October 29 to terminate the mandate of Georgian Dream MP Davit Kodua following his election as Mayor of Zugdidi. He was replaced by Zurab Kadagidze, a member of the People’s Power party, which ran on a joint list with Georgian Dream. Both decisions were adopted without opposition.

Kodua, 40, won the mayoral race in Zugididi, a western Georgian town, in the partially boycotted October 4 local elections, securing 88.8% of the vote per official results. Under Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, the mayoral position is incompatible with holding a parliamentary mandate.

Kadagidze, 38, had served as the Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo) member from the Georgian Dream party since 2016. He later joined People’s Power, Georgian Dream’s offshoot party known for its hardline, anti-Western, and conspiracy-laden rhetoric. A psychologist by training, Kadagidze frequently appears as a pundit on the pro-government POS TV, where he often characterizes opposition members as “radicals.”

