Court Sends Demonstrators to Detention as Police Round Up More Under Stricter Protest Laws

Tbilisi City Court has placed several demonstrators in administrative detention under newly adopted, stricter protest rules, as police continue to round up more people for allegedly blocking roads and covering their faces during rallies.

The October 19 rulings placed about ten people in administrative detention for varying terms of up to 14 days for allegedly blocking Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue near Parliament the previous day. The rulings came two days after the accelerated adoption of laws introducing immediate detention for protest-related offenses and criminal liability for repeat violations.

Among those placed in custody was Vakho Sanaia, a journalist and anchor with the government-critical Formula TV. Sanaia was given six days of administrative detention for allegedly “blocking the road.” The ruling against him was condemned by more than 30 media organizations, which said in an October 19 joint statement that his arrest “reflected repression and was another step by Georgian Dream against free media.”

Other rulings included 14 days of administrative detention for activists and protesters Levan Jobava and Shalva Chubinidze, eight days for Saba Khomeriki, six days for Davit Gogichaishvili, Giorgi Kiasashvili, and Levan Margiani, and five days for Nino Svanidze. Another citizen, Lara Nachkebia, was given four days of detention for “covering her face,” after she was reportedly detained for wearing a scarf.

Two others, Mamuka Kupreishvili and Vakhtang Machavariani, who reportedly have disability status, were released pending the submission of medical documentation for the next hearing. Tornike Tkhilava and Gela Gamkrelidze reportedly received verbal warnings and were released. A hearing for opposition Labor Party member Lasha Chkhartishvili was postponed until October 24.

The Georgian Interior Ministry said on October 19 that it had arrested 14 people, most of whom were later placed in detention, while administrative proceedings were underway against 13 others. All had been detained in connection with the October 18 rally on Rustaveli Avenue, where protesters have continued to block traffic for more than 320 consecutive days as part of anti-government and pro-EU resistance.

According to the amended rules, those placed in administrative detention will face criminal liability of up to one year in prison if they repeat the offense. The civil society organizations warned the changes were aimed at banning peaceful protests amid Georgian Dream’s pledge to end the Rustaveli demonstrations, which are approaching one a year since the ruling party’s November 28, 2024, decision to halt the EU accession process.

Rustaveli Avenue, however, was blocked again on the night of October 19. Several arrests, allegedly for blocking the road or covering faces with masks, were reported by the media on October 20. Among those reportedly detained was another journalist from Formula TV, Keta Tsitskishvili. The Interior Ministry has yet to release updated information about the new arrests.

