Lelo Alleges ‘Pressure, Threats, Bribery’ After Candidates Withdraw in GD’s Favor

The opposition Lelo/Strong Georgia coalition, which is running in the October 4 local elections, has alleged “pressure, violence, threats, and bribery” after several of its candidates withdrew from local council and mayoral races in favor of the ruling Georgian Dream nominees.

Authorities launched an investigation into campaign-related violence and threats on September 29, after the opposition party Lelo released an audio recording that it says proves the pressure.

In the recording, Kara Orujev, the party’s majoritarian local council candidate in the Marneuli Municipality village of Kizilajlo, is heard speaking in Russian, saying, “They made me state” about the withdrawal. He names “big businessmen,” so-called “thieves-in-law” (criminal underground bosses), involved in his ultimate decision to step down. He also says he was told he “would be appointed” in new parliamentary elections, which he was told are to be scheduled for March. However, the exact year was not specified.

Commenting on the audio recording, Irakli Kupradze, secretary general of Lelo and the coalition’s mayoral candidate in Tbilisi, accused Georgian Dream, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, and the State Security Service (SSSG) of pressuring party members in the regions.

“He [Kara Orujev] names GD-linked businesses. He names the criminal underground – the ‘thieves-in-law’ with whom Georgian Dream is cooperating. He says he was pressured with the involvement of the SSSG and local police officers to withdraw his candidacy through specific threats and intimidation,” Kupradze said at a September 29 briefing.

Georgia’s October 4 elections are being partially boycotted, with part of the mainstream opposition refusing to participate, citing ongoing protests and state repression and arguing that taking part would legitimize Georgian Dream’s rule. Lelo/Strong Georgia, however, together with former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party, chose to participate and joined forces by fielding joint candidates. The elections also take place amid a lack of credible local and international observation, continued repression, and jailings of several opposition party leaders.

Orujev’s withdrawal followed several similar cases of Lelo/Strong Georgia and For Georgia members in the regions pulling out of the race, leaving Georgian Dream uncontested. The earlier cases included the September 25 withdrawals of the coalition’s majoritarian local council (Sakrebulo) candidates in three other Marneuli Municipality villages – Kulari, Pirveli Kesalo, and Kizilajlo – an ethnically diverse area and a traditional ruling party stronghold. Earlier, on September 22, Asef Chiragov, Lelo’s mayoral candidate in Bolnisi, also in Kvemo Kartli, withdrew in favor of the GD.

Georgian Dream’s mayoral candidates are running unchallenged in nearly half of the municipalities nationwide, after the Lelo-For Georgia alliance failed to field candidates.

