Swiss Photojournalist Gregor Sommer Denied Entry to Georgia

Swiss photojournalist Gregor Sommer has been denied entry to Georgia, OC Media reported on October 1, saying he had to fly back from Tbilisi after refusing to pay two fines totaling GEL 10,000 (about USD 3,700) for what officials said was blocking the road during protests.

His denial of entry to Georgia on Sunday, September 28, appears to be the latest case in a broader pattern of refusals targeting journalists, activists and human rights defenders.

“I had to book my flight back. After that, they took my phone. I tried to get my phone back, but they didn’t, and I asked for a phone call, but they insisted it wasn’t possible, and they kept my phone,” Sommer told OC Media, adding he was denied clarification about the fines or access to a lawyer.

Sommer has previously visited Georgia “at least six or seven times” since the disputed October 2024 parliamentary elections. He has published photos from protest rallies that followed the Georgian Dream government’s suspension of the country’s EU accession process in November 2024.

OC Media also reported that another journalist from Germany, who remained anonymous, was held at the border for six hours and allowed into the country only after paying a GEL 5,000 (about USD 1,800) fine for road blockage.

Dozens of journalists, activists, and human rights defenders have been denied entry to Georgia over the past year, often for work deemed contrary to the interests of the ruling Georgian Dream party, with some cases linked to protests in Tbilisi. The latest case, however, involving pro-Kremlin blogger Patrick Lancaster, who was denied entry at the land border with Russia, is an exception in that regard.

In May, EU diplomat Simon Vanderbroucke was denied entry, the first reported case involving a diplomat. Authorities later blamed a technical issue and allowed him to resume his mission.

Later in May, the Polish and French embassies in Tbilisi issued advisories warning their citizens of potential entry risks tied to protest participation and social media activity.

