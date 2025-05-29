Polish and French Embassies Warn Their Citizens of Entry Risks to Georgia

The Polish Embassy in Tbilisi has advised Polish citizens to consider factors that may lead to the denial of entry into Georgia before traveling, emphasizing factors such as participation in or presence at ongoing protests, as well as social media activity. The French Embassy issued a similar advisory later the same day.

“We would like to remind you that the Georgian authorities have the sovereign right to assess risk factors for the entry of a foreigner, and the decision to refuse entry may also apply to holders of a valid Georgian residence permit,” the Polish Embassy said in a May 29 statement, issued amid a growing number of cases in which foreigners, including EU citizens, have been refouled at Georgia’s border.

“We would also like to point out that for participating – even allegedly – in the demonstrations, foreigners can be fined heavily, and re-entry into Georgia may entail immediate payment,” the Embassy adds.

Later that evening, the French Embassy issued a similar statement for its citizens, warning that entry into Georgia could be denied even to those holding valid Georgian residence permits. The statement advised travellers to “check before their trip for any factors that could put them at risk of being refused entry to Georgia,” including participation in demonstrations and online activity.

The advisories follow over a year of such incidents, intensified amid ongoing protests since November 2024, where foreign nationals, including journalists, activists, rights defenders, and politicians, have been turned away from the Georgian border under the vague pretext of “other cases provided for by Georgian legislation.”

The statements also come against the background of passing a legislative package in the one-party parliament aimed at tightening immigration controls. Under the proposed amendments, foreigners could be expelled from Georgia and barred from re-entering for administrative offenses such as petty hooliganism and disobedience to police. The Interior Ministry implied that foreign participants in protests will be particular targets of these changes.

On May 21, Simon Vanderbroucke, a member of the EU Delegation to Georgia, was denied entry at Tbilisi International Airport. It marked the first reported case of an EU diplomat being refused entry. GD authorities attributed the incident to a “technical problem.”

