Pro-Kremlin Blogger Patrick Lancaster Denied Entry to Georgia, Russian Media Reports

Patrick Lancaster, a pro-Kremlin Russian blogger of American descent, was denied entry to Georgia at the Russia-Georgia land border, Russian state-run RIA Novosti reported on September 24. The outlet said Lancaster, who attempted to enter with his wife, was turned away after waiting four hours as they planned to cover events in Georgia and Armenia.

“I was just denied entry into Georgia. Officially. We waited for four hours for their decision, but they refused us. They didn’t give us any reason, but it is clear it is a violation of freedom of speech and the press,” Lancaster was quoted as saying. He added that he believed he was barred “because of my work as a journalist.”

Lancaster said they had planned to report from Tbilisi before traveling to Armenia. He noted that his wife, Nadezhda, was allowed entry but chose not to go without him.

Dozens of journalists, activists, and human rights defenders have been denied entry to Georgia in the past year, often over work deemed contrary to the interests of the ruling Georgian Dream party, with some linked to protests in Tbilisi. Lancaster, however, stands out as an exception due to his pro-Kremlin background.

RIA Novosti said Lancaster previously served in the U.S. Navy during the Gulf War and, in 2014, “accidentally” ended up in Donbas, where he stayed and began reporting. The agency said he now focuses on social media coverage across the post-Soviet space, including from Abkhazia, and is married with three children.

The same outlet noted Lancaster had covered rallies in Tbilisi in December 2024 and “repeatedly became a target of Russophobic protesters,” claiming he was insulted, shoved, and questioned about his views on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his visits to Abkhazia.

Lancaster rose to prominence for his coverage of conflicts in Eastern Europe, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war. His earlier work included producing videos during Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and the 2020 Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Georgia’s Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI) has described Lancaster as a Russian “propagandist” journalist. The NGO said Lancaster had filmed pro-EU protests in Tbilisi but “used all possible means to discredit them,” interviewing only opponents of the demonstrations and claiming that most Georgians did not support the movement.

