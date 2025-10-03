Italian Journalist Giacomo Ferrara Denied Entry to Georgia

Italian journalist Giacomo Ferrara was denied entry to Georgia on September 29 after refusing to pay a GEL 5,000 (about USD 1,835) fine that Georgian border police at the Armenia–Georgia crossing said was linked to his presence on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue during the demonstration in March. His case is the latest in a series of entry refusals targeting journalists, activists, and human rights defenders.

The fine appears to be for “road blockage,” a charge that has been imposed on many citizens, including journalists, during ongoing protests. Ferrara said he told border police his presence at the demonstrations was “purely professional.” “I am not an activist or a protester. My work is to observe, document, and report – nothing else,” he wrote in an October 3 Instagram post.

Ferrara said he had planned to cover the October 4 local elections for the Italian newspaper La Ragione and that the Georgian Central Election Commission had been notified of his presence. He added that he showed officers the relevant documentation, “which they photographed, but their only concern was pressing for immediate payment.” He said he refused to pay.

The journalist further said that after a delay, he was given back his passport along with a document stating he had ten days to appeal. “Yet outside Georgia, the official website does not function – not even with a VPN – making it impossible to submit the appeal myself,” he said, adding that he has notified the Italian Embassy in Tbilisi and the International Federation of Journalists about the case.

Ferrara’s case is the latest in a string of refusals at Georgian borders involving journalists, activists, and rights defenders, often for work deemed contrary to the interests of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Another journalist from Switzerland, Gregor Sommer, was also denied entry to Georgia on September 28, under similar circumstances, after being told at Tbilisi airport that he had two fines for “road blockage” totaling GEL 10,000 (about USD 3,700). He refused to pay and was turned away. OC Media also reported that a German journalist, who remained anonymous, was allowed entry only after paying a GEL 5,000 fine.

In May, European Union diplomat Simon Vanderbroucke was briefly denied entry in what authorities later described as a technical issue. Also in May, the Polish and French embassies in Tbilisi issued advisories warning their citizens that participation in protests or social media activity could pose risks at the border.

