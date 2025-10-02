PACE Resolution Warns of Impending “One-Party Dictatorship Incompatible with Council of Europe membership”

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted on October 2 the resolution on Georgia titled “Uphold democracy and the rule of law in Georgia,” with 68 votes in favor, seven against, and two abstentions. The resolution urged Georgia to reverse the “breakdown of democracy” and warned that banning opposition parties would effectively create a “one-party dictatorship which would be incompatible with Council of Europe membership.”

In the resolution, the Assembly “deeply regrets that the Georgian authorities have systematically ignored its concerns and recommendations about the democratic crisis in Georgia.”

It “deplores the increasingly isolationist policies and antagonistic relations of the Georgian authorities with European organizations and their member states” and “unfounded attacks and baseless, damaging accusations against members of the international community in Georgia.”

The text also regretted the Georgian authorities’ “rejection of any form of dialogue” with PACE and their “refusal to cooperate” with the Venice Commission.

The resolution was prepared by co-rapporteurs on Georgia, Edite Estrela (Portugal, SOC) and Sabina Ćudić (Bosnia and Herzegovina, ALDE).

Before the adoption of the resolution, the Georgian Dream PM Irakli Kobakhidze described the situation in PACE as “tragic.” He said the previous resolution adopted by the Assembly “also reflects this difficult situation.” “In the eyes of Georgian society, these resolutions have no value,” Kobakhidze added.

Detailed condemnation

The resolution also expressed concern that former Georgian delegation members “risk criminal prosecution for their votes or activities as members of the delegation,” reiterating that its members “cannot be prosecuted for words spoken or votes cast by them in the exercise of their functions.” The PACE called on member states to “exert all efforts necessary to prevent any such development from taking place.”

While presenting the resolution before the Assembly, ALDE’S Sabina Ćudić addressed Georgia’s upcoming October 4 local elections, saying there is “zero proof” that these elections can be “free and fair, considering that they will have no civil society oversight,” as the CSOs are under “enormous pressure,” and there is “no cooperation with international organizations for overseeing elections.”

The resolution deplored that the call for an immediate and inclusive process to establish an electoral environment conducive to “new, genuinely democratic elections” was “not implemented.” The resolution also regretted that well-respected CSOs will not observe the elections “due to the crackdown” on them.

“In this respect, it deeply regrets that the Georgian authorities did not invite the Congress of Europe to observe the upcoming elections,” the resolution said, further regretting Georgian Dream’s last-minute invitation to ODIHR, which it said was extended “purposefully so late as to render their observation impossible.”

The resolution then condemned what it said is the “ongoing and relentless crackdown on political dissent,” referring to the GD-adopted “repressive legislation” and the “abuse of politically motivated legal proceedings” against civil society, media, opposition, and protesters. “This crackdown exacerbates the country’s social and political crisis, violates its Council of Europe membership obligations, and deepens its democratic backsliding.”

The Assembly reiterated its condemnation of what it described as “politically motivated” prosecutions of opposition members, journalists, and civil society representatives, deploring the imprisonment of Mzia Amaghlobeli and several other opposition leaders on “trumped-up charges.”

PACE criticized the authorities for not investigating cases of reported police brutality, torture, and ill-treatment of demonstrators, while noting “in stark contrast” the “lengthy prison sentences” imposed on protesters on “questionable and allegedly fabricated charges.” It called for the release of all who are subjected to “politically motivated persecution.”

Stressing the role of civil society in Georgia’s democratic development, the Assembly said it is “seriously concerned” about the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the Foreign Agents Law, and the Law on Grants, as well as the freezing of seven prominent CSOs’ bank accounts. It further expressed alarm over the questioning of heads of organizations, concluding that “All these measures reflect a rapid and deliberate dismantling of independent civil society in Georgia.”

The Assembly also cited “intimidation and retaliation” against civil servants, including mass dismissals, which it said “undermines the existence of an independent and impartial civil service in Georgia.”

It further expressed “serious concerns” about the Georgian Dream parliamentary investigative commission, headed by Tea Tsulukiani, which probed alleged crimes by former officials and led to the imprisonment of several opposition figures who refused to appear before its sessions. The resolution also condemned GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s recent remarks that the ruling majority would appeal to the Constitutional Court to declare all parties associated with the “collective UNM” – effectively the entire democratic opposition – unconstitutional.

“In the Assembly’s view, such banning of the democratic opposition would effectively establish a one-party dictatorship in Georgia, which would be incompatible with Council of Europe membership,” the resolution warned.

The document called on the authorities to “immediately reverse the breakdown of democracy” and reiterated its readiness for dialogue with all political and social forces in Georgia. It stressed that Georgia can “benefit from the full support of the Council of Europe,” and urged “the authorities to make use of all tools available.”

Highlighting that the issue concerns all CoE bodies, PACE urged them to “use all available means,” including Article 52 of the European Convention on Human Rights and interstate applications to the European Court of Human Rights under Article 33, to ensure Georgia upholds its obligations as a member state.

As a sign of readiness for engagement, the Assembly expressed support for a visit to Georgia by its Monitoring Committee rapporteurs “at their earliest convenience.”

PACE partially ratified the Georgian delegation in January, setting conditions that included holding new parliamentary elections, releasing “all political prisoners,” and an “immediate end to police brutality and human rights abuses,” for full credentials. In response, the Georgian Dream delegation, led by Tea Tsulukiani, announced that Georgia would suspend its work in PACE, arguing that the conditions – particularly the call for new elections – were “unfair” and infringed on the country’s sovereignty.

Also Read: