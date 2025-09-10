Zakharova expresses hope for end of Nepal protests

In an interview with Sputnik Radio about the protests in Nepal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed hope that the situation there would stabilize. She described the footage of the protests as “terrible” and emphasized that revolutions and coups are particularly acute in today’s world due to the possibility of real-time online observation. Zakharova recalled that in the past, such events were only shown in fragments in newsreels, whereas now, the world sees tragedies “literally live.” She said that the protests demonstrate the need for “synergy” between state institutions and civil society, so each authority can do its job for the benefit of the state and its people. Zakharova also stressed the importance of a timely response from the authorities because crises spread quickly and can lead to serious consequences (TASS).

Intended effect

The article highlights Moscow’s concern about any mass protests abroad that could be associated with revolutionary scenarios. The mention of “terrible footage” and the emphasis on the importance of preventing destabilization reflect the Russian authorities’ fear of similar events occurring in Russia. Thus, comments about Nepal send a signal about the need for strict control and suppression of protest sentiments to prevent the “spread of trouble.”

Russia to deport foreigners with violated status starting September 11

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that starting September 11, foreign citizens who no longer have legal grounds to stay in Russia will be deported. Until then, they have one day to legalize their status. The ministry specified that after September 11, all legal measures will be taken against those who violate the law, including a ban on subsequent entry into Russia. Ukrainian citizens with permanent registration in Ukraine can apply for a residence permit or Russian citizenship. The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that starting September 11, foreigners with violated status will not be able to register or dissolve marriages, enroll children in kindergartens or schools, drive vehicles, or use other basic services. To resolve these issues, foreigners are advised to contact passport and visa centers or migration departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (TASS).

Intended effect

The material illustrates the severity of Russia’s migration policy, emphasizing the government’s commitment to restricting the rights and freedoms of individuals without the proper documentation. Mentioning Ukrainian citizens specifically serves as propaganda, emphasizing that they are offered a “preferential path” to Russian citizenship. This is intended to demonstrate Russia’s “humanity” while increasing pressure on those who do not take advantage of it. Overall, the material aims to intimidate migrants and demonstrate the power of the state, which is ready to strictly control their lives.

RIA Novosti: Trump taught a lesson to allies in the Middle East

In his article, RIA Novosti political commentator David Narmania notes that Israel has struck Qatar, making it the eighth country targeted since the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack. The situation caused a stir because, unlike previous attacks, Qatar is a key U.S. ally, where the largest American base, Al Udeid, is located. Donald Trump recently concluded major deals with Doha and received a $400 million aircraft as a gift. Nevertheless, the White House described the attack as “unfortunate,” emphasizing that the alliance remains intact. According to the article, the Qatari Air Force did not impede the Israeli strike, and the United States effectively approved the operation. This undermines Qatar’s role as a mediator in negotiations with Hamas and demonstrates that even large investments and diplomatic efforts do not guarantee security. For the Palestinians, the message is clear: it is pointless to hope for outside support. According to the author, Israel has been given carte blanche to continue its pressure until it annexes Gaza and the West Bank (ria.ru).

Intended effect

The article illustrates Russian propaganda about the unreliability of the U.S. as an ally: even close partners who have invested billions are not immune to Israeli attacks with American consent. The article is intended to show Middle Eastern countries how vulnerable their foreign policy is and encourage them to seek alternatives to American protection. At the same time, it portrays the degradation of international law and the helplessness of Arab countries, thereby reinforcing the Russian narrative of “Western hypocrisy.”

Russia calls for normalization of relations with Moldova

Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov said that relations between Russia and Moldova should develop in a “normal manner,” regardless of the outcome of the parliamentary elections. He stressed that Moscow does not interfere in Moldova’s internal affairs but welcomes statements by political forces that advocate for the restoration of partnership with Russia. The diplomat said that Russia supports Moldova’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and neutral status, and does not pose a threat to the country. RIA Novosti notes that the deterioration in relations is linked to President Maia Sandu’s coming to power and her pro-European course. The Russian ambassador called on the Moldovan authorities to consider the interests of their citizens and refrain from hindering interregional contacts with Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry had previously expressed its position on the need to stop confrontational anti-Russian rhetoric and emphasized Moscow’s readiness for friendly relations with Moldova (ria.ru).

Intended effect

The material portrays Russia as peaceful and benevolent, emphasizing dissatisfaction with Moldovan authorities’ pro-European policies. It reinforces the narrative that the West is using Moldova against Russia and that Moscow is determined to restore its influence by calling for “normal relations.” This creates the impression among the audience that the West poses a threat and that cautious cooperation with Russia is necessary.