TASS: Kirk’s murder tip of iceberg in U.S. domestic politics

The death of 31-year-old Charlie Kirk, one of the founders of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA and a supporter of Donald Trump, has become a new symbol of internal division in the U.S., writes Russian political analyst Alexandra Voitolovskaya in her article for TASS. According to her, Kirk was actively involved in promoting right-wing ideas among young people, hosted a radio show, participated in university tours, and criticized liberal values, which, in his opinion, were destroying the traditional way of life in American society. The author notes that Kirk’s activities reflected the overall growth of the far-right movement, which is supported by major donors, businesses, and political elites associated with the Republican Party. Against this backdrop, polarization in the country is intensifying, society is increasingly divided into two camps, and the upcoming midterm elections and the 2028 presidential campaign are seen as turning points, the author emphasizes (TASS).

Intended effect

The article portrays Kirk’s death as an indicator of the growing crisis in the American political system, where ideological confrontation has become a part of the struggle for power. Kirk’s personality is symbolized as a “sacred sacrifice” that can mobilize the conservative electorate and strengthen Trump’s position. At the same time, the article highlights the weakness and vulnerability of the Democratic Party.

RIA Novosti: Trump sends signal to Europe from Minsk

Washington has announced its intention to return its embassy to Belarus and partially lift restrictions on the Belavia airlines. The decision was presented as an initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump, who instructed government agencies to immediately agree on this step, Russian political commentator David Narmania writes in his article on RIA Novosti. According to him, Belavia itself reacted cautiously to the news, reminding everyone of the need for official documents and the remaining restrictions from the U.S. Treasury Department. Nevertheless, as the author writes, the event sparked lively discussion: some experts viewed the White House’s actions as an attempt to win Minsk over to its side. However, it is emphasized that Lukashenko has long proven his commitment to the alliance with Russia, and the “thaw” coincided with the process of restoring dialogue between Moscow and Washington (ria.ru).

Intended effect

The article portrays the U.S. as seeking to normalize relations with Belarus bypassing Europe. It suggests that Trump’s actions are not only a diplomatic signal to Lukashenko, but also a demonstration to European allies that U.S. policy contradicts theirs. This interpretation reinforces the narrative of U.S. strategic independence and European vulnerability, which can only observe the initiatives of Washington and Moscow.

Russia Today’s local office closed in Azerbaijan

The local branch of the Sputnik agency, part of the Russia Today media group, has been closed in Azerbaijan, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade reported. He specified that the Russian company can only count on the accreditation of one correspondent. Russia has expressed concern and is consulting with Baku: Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Moscow has communicated its position to its Azerbaijani counterparts and is counting on a mutually acceptable solution. The decision to close the representative office came shortly after the Azerbaijani authorities demanded that the Russian House in Baku cease its activities, citing the lack of legal registration and violations of the law (rbc.ru, gazeta.ru).

Intended effect

The article highlights the deterioration of working conditions for Russian organizations in Azerbaijan and demonstrates Moscow’s cautious response, which does not engage in open conflict but calls for dialogue. This approach creates the impression that Russia is seeking to maintain its influence in the region through negotiations, despite Baku’s efforts to restrict Russian organizations’ activities.

RIA: Turkish Foreign Minister calls on EU and UN to stop Israel

During the press conference in Italy, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on the European Union and the United Nations to take measures against Israel to prevent the collapse of the international security system, according to RIA Novosti. His appeal was prompted by the actions of the Israel Defense Forces during Operation Summit of Fire, which targeted senior Hamas leaders in Qatar. Eyewitnesses reported a series of powerful explosions in Doha, heightening international concern about the situation (ria.ru).

Intended effect

The article emphasizes Turkey’s role as an influential actor on the international stage, seeking to mobilize the EU and the UN to put pressure on Israel. The article highlights the threat to the international security system, underscoring Turkey’s significance as a country capable of influencing global diplomatic processes and drawing attention to the regional conflict.