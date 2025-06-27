U.S. Border Patrol Detains Georgian, Says He Is ‘Serious Public Threat’

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USBP) says a Georgian national is in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICI) custody in Brooklyn, New York, after agents uncovered “damning intel” exposing him as a “serious public threat.”

According to the USBP, the U.S. federal law enforcement agency responsible for securing the American borders, the man arrived in the U.S. in 2023, claiming “credible fear.” But the USBP adds, “It’s more like he was running from his shady past.”

The man, whose name is not disclosed in the report, has a foreign criminal history as well as arrests in the U.S., the USBP says. He was “leader of a criminal organization,” “convicted of human smuggling across the Greek-Turkish border,” “served 9 years in prison out of the 25-year sentence,” and “admitted to working with the Russian KGB,” according to USBP, without providing any further details.

As for his U.S. criminal record, USBP says he was arrested for “petty theft” and “possession of stolen goods” in February 2024.

“He didn’t waste any time breaking the law – just 7 months in the U.S. and already participating in criminal behavior,” the USBP said, adding that the man is now pending removal proceedings.

