Foreign businesses preparing to return to the Russian market?

Foreign companies that have maintained a presence in Russia are preparing to resume active cooperation with Russian partners, Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. According to him, foreign businesses “have a feeling that soon the light will turn green, or at least yellow,” and it is necessary to be ready for that moment. Shokhin also noted that, despite anti-Russian sanctions, many companies have not left the Russian market. They have only temporarily reduced their investments in expansion and R&D, but are “waiting for the green light” to return to active work (TASS).

…but do they deserve to come back?

Russia will carefully assess the feasibility of foreign brands returning, said First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. According to him, priority will be given to the interests of the domestic industry. If the market abandoned by a foreign company is already occupied by Russian producers, the brand may be refused re-entry, he said. “We should assess how much this will contribute to or hinder the development of domestic production,” Manturov said (iz.ru).

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry also emphasized that foreign companies must prove their reliability. They argued that Russian businesses, as well as companies from China, India, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, have already filled the void left by the departure of Western companies.

Russian commentator: Middle East on the brink of a major war

Israeli strikes on Iran, including nuclear facilities, killed several Iranian commanders and exacerbated the regional situation. According to RIA Novosti commentator Petr Akopov, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Israel’s actions “preventive,” citing the threat of a “nuclear holocaust.” However, Iran does not have nuclear weapons and, according to Akopov, does not seek to obtain them. Israel’s main goal, in his opinion, is to drag the U.S. into a war with Iran to change the regime in Tehran. This creates the threat of a global conflict that could involve the U.S., Iran, Arab countries, as well as Russia and China. Akopov also noted that the only deterrent remains Donald Trump, who may try to stop the escalation (ria.ru).

Errol Musk continues to play the Russian propaganda vedette

Western countries are deliberately inflating the myth of the threat from Russia to keep their own populations in fear and under control, Errol Musk, businessman and father of Elon Musk, said in an interview with RIA Novosti. According to him, the combined strength of NATO’s armed forces is ten times greater than that of Russia’s army, yet the alliance continues to portray Moscow as the main threat. “It’s obviously about creating a scare story to keep the population in check,” said the elder Musk. At the same time, Russia is intensively promoting the narrative of unprecedented NATO military activity near its borders (ria.ru).