Chechen commander says Ukrainian forces stopped at the Russian border

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have exhausted their offensive potential in one of the border areas in the direction of Russia, Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces and deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, told TASS. According to him, the situation in this direction is under complete control, and attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through the state border have ceased. “Of course, the previous period was difficult because the enemy was constantly trying to attack, to break through in some area. And now we note that the enemy has completely exhausted itself in this area. We have already destroyed a very large number of [enemy fighters] and are not allowing them to advance. Their logistics have been completely disrupted,” he said (TASS).

Putin on the creation of UAV troops in the Russian army

Vladimir Putin announced the creation of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) branch of the army. . He pointed out the need for their rapid creation and equipment. Putin made this statement at a meeting on armaments. “We are currently establishing an unmanned systems force as a separate branch of the Armed Forces. We must ensure their rapid and high-quality deployment and development,” he noted. According to the Russian leader, drones are playing an increasingly important role, from reconnaissance and electronic warfare to mining and counter-battery operations. He noted that the country already has significant experience in this area, as well as an understanding of the enemy’s tactics. Putin stressed that special attention should be paid to training specialists and producing modern drones to enhance the army’s combat capabilities (TASS).

Russian analyst: Paris and Brussels may thwart EC’s plan to ban LNG from Russia

Russian political analyst Igor Yushkov said that the European Commission’s plan to ban all Russian LNG is facing resistance in France and Belgium, and there are not only legal but also serious economic reasons behind their reluctance. According to him, Belgium has lost revenue from transshipment of Russian gas in the port of Zeebrugge, and France fears losses for TotalEnergies, which owns stakes in the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects. Yushkov believes that Paris is deliberately dragging out the process, hoping to hold out until the end of the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, the legal risks for European companies are minimal: the courts are likely to recognize force majeure. However, a complete ban carries the risk of a new energy crisis. Yushkov does not rule out that France will be able to block the unprofitable initiative by enlisting the support of other countries (ria.ru).

Kosachev condemns Israel’s strikes on Iran

Konstantin Kosachev, the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, said that Israel’s strikes on Iran are unjustified on all sides — legally, politically, militarily, and morally. On his Telegram channel, he noted that Tehran’s response is inevitable and that the conflict will only escalate. The Russian senator expressed hope for unanimous condemnation by the international community, but questioned the West’s objectivity, calling its position extremely opportunistic. Earlier, Russian expert Evgeny Mikhailov warned that a possible war between Iran and Israel could destabilize the entire Middle East. Israel struck Iran on the night of June 13, saying the strikes were preventive (lenta.ru).

Russia’s Interior Ministry updates list of most wanted criminals

The Russian Interior Ministry has updated its list of the most dangerous criminals. A reward of 1 million rubles (approximately $12,500) is being offered for information about them. According to TASS, the list includes 11 people accused of grave crimes, including murder, torture, rape, and armed assault. Along with serial killers and maniacs, the list also includes the names of two commanders of the Ukrainian Azov battalion, Konstantin Nemichev and Sergey Velichko, who are accused of torturing Russian soldiers. Those wanted are involved in brutal crimes, including actions in the Orenburg region, Chelyabinsk, and Surgut, as well as a number of contract killings (TASS).