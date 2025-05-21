Giorgi Tkemaladze Appointed Vice Mayor of Tbilisi

Giorgi Tkemaladze has been appointed Vice Mayor of Tbilisi, GD Mayor Kakha Kaladze announced during a briefing held on May 21. Tkemaladze replaces Irakli Khmaladze, who recently vacated the position to become Deputy Minister of Justice.

Tkemaladze, previously served as Chair of the Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo), a post he held since 2021 and during the Assembly’s previous convocation as well.

“All the projects that have been implemented and are being carried out in the capital have involved the City Council and Giorgi personally,” Kaladze said. “I am confident that his qualifications and engagement will help us continue the important initiatives and projects already underway. I want to wish him success in this important position — we have quite ambitious plans.”

According to Kaladze, the newly appointed Vice Mayor has long been a key figure in the city’s governance and is expected to play a leading role in Tbilisi’s urban development and strategic planning efforts moving forward.

