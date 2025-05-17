MEP Attending Amaghlobeli’s Trial: This is Political Persecution

Lena Schilling, a member of the European Parliament from Austria (Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance), who came to Georgia to attend the trial of journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli, director of Batumelebi/Netgazeti, sharply criticized the proceeding calling it “political persecution” and said the trial is a test for Georgia’s European future.

“What I witnessed in court today is not the rule of law. Mzia Amaghlobeli was silenced. Ridiculous claims were presented as evidence — this is political persecution, not a fair trial,” Schilling said after attending the court proceedings in Batumi on May 16, in comments shared with Civil.ge.

Schilling described the trial as a “test of Georgia’s commitment to European values.”

“I sincerely hope that Georgia will return to its European path and become a member of the EU,” she said. “To achieve this, we must especially support democratic civil society. Authoritarian regimes know that an active civil society is their greatest enemy. Their fight is therefore our fight.”

Amaghlobeli, who was arrested on January 12 for slapping Batumi Police Division head Irakli Dgebuadze, is charged under Article 353 Prima of Georgia’s criminal code, which pertains to assaults on law enforcement officers. If convicted, she faces a sentence of four to seven years in prison. The hearing on May 16 was held in Batumi City Court, with both Schilling and German Ambassador to Georgia Peter Fischer in attendance. Givi Chkhartishvili, a medical expert who examined Dgebuadze following the incident, testified as a witness.

“Mzia is not an isolated case — her story reflects the global pattern of brave female journalists being silenced,” Schilling said. “She is the voice of an entire movement. Her courage inspires all of Georgia — and gives hope to many young women.”

Schilling said she was “deeply moved” by Amaghlobeli’s resilience and praised her family and supporters for their continued determination.

