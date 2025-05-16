MEP Attends Mzia Amaghlobeli Court Hearing in Batumi, Says “Europe is Watching”

On May 16, Batumi City Court held a hearing in the case of Mzia Amaghlobeli, the detained founder of media outlets Batumelebi/Netgazeti. Austrian Member of European Parliament Lena Schilling and German Ambassador to Georgia Peter Fischer attended the hearing. Givi Chkhartishvili, a medical expert who examined Batumi Police Chief Irakli Dgebuadze, testified in court as a witness. Amaghlobeli is accused of slapping Dgebuadze in the face. Amaghlobeli faces four to seven years in prison under Article 353 Prima of the Criminal Code.

Lena Schilling’s Comment

Before the hearing, Lena Schilling said in a comment shared with Civil.ge that Amaghlobeli’s arrest “is symbolic of the oppression in Georgia. Mzia is on trial for being a critical journalist. And that should alarm every single one of us.”

“She is not on trial for any wrongdoing. She is on trial for reporting, for speaking up, for refusing to stay silent in the face of injustice. That is why I will be in Batumi: to stand with her – and with all those in Georgia who are fighting for freedom,” the MEP added.

She noted that she believes that Georgia belongs to Europe. “But under the current regime, which tramples on human rights and press freedom, it has no place in the European Union.When journalists are imprisoned and silenced democracy itself is in danger.” She added: “As Member of the European Parliament I will be there to say: Europe is watching. We will not look away.”

Medical Expert’s Testimony

During his appearance before the court, Chkhartishvili stated that Dgebuadze had reported experiencing mild pain near his right ear. However, Chkhartishvili noted that no visible signs of mechanical injury were observed during Dgebuadze’s examination.

Chkhartishvili added that he could not recall if there was any redness on Dgebuadze’s face, clarifying that redness alone is not considered an objective medical indicator of injury. When pressed several times by prosecution, he reiterated the same statement.

Outside the courtroom, protesters, journalists, and Amaghlobeli’s supporters gathered, chanting slogans, such as “Freedom for the regime’s prisoners,” in solidarity with the detained journalist.

At previous hearings, the Court heard testimony from several prosecution witnesses, including Dgebuadze himself. When Amaghlobeli asked him during May 8 hearing what level of harm justified a charge carrying a sentence of four to seven years in prison, Dgebuadze said he did not wish to see her incarcerated but emphasized that the offense is clearly defined by law. Dgebuadze left the courtroom to the sound of chants and amid commotion among attendees.

In addition to the criminal case, on May 7, the Interior Ministry launched an administrative case against Amaghlobeli under Article 150 of Georgia’s Administrative Code, which addresses the “defacement of the appearance of a territory within municipal boundaries.” This follows her initial detention on January 11 for posting a sticker calling for a nationwide strike near a police station.

On April 28, the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Amaghlobeli’s behalf. The complaint alleges violations of multiple articles of the European Convention on Human Rights, including the rights to liberty, fair trial, privacy, expression, effective remedy, and protection against misuse of restrictions.

