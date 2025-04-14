Moscow Ready to Restore Diplomatic Relations with Tbilisi, Galuzin Says

Moscow is ready to restore diplomatic relations with Tbilisi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told the Russian newspaper Izvestia, adding that the initiative now depends on Georgia’s political will. He also stressed that Moscow’s withdrawal of recognition of the occupied Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali as independent states “is not subject to revision”.

“As far as diplomatic relations are concerned, we are ready to restore them. We are ready to go as far as the Georgian side is ready to go. There are no restrictions for us here,” Galuzin stated.

Restoration of Diplomatic Relations

He noted that the diplomatic rupture between the two countries was not initiated by Moscow, but by the “Saakashvili regime,” which he accused of launching aggression against “the population of South Ossetia and Russian peacekeepers, and thus against the Russian Federation” during the 2008 war. He also noted that ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili is currently facing several lawsuits and “growing criticism within Georgia.”

Galuzin referred to Georgian Dream honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili’s earlier public statement promising an apology before the 2024 parliamentary elections calling the statement “sensible” and a “positive signal” from Tbilisi. He expressed hope that this would be followed by “concrete steps” towards the “normalization” of relations, “on the basis of sober perception of current realities” regarding the occupied territories.

However, Galuzin expressed regret that Georgia continues to link the resumption of bilateral diplomatic relations with Russia’s position on Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region. He said that “the decision of the Russian Federation to recognize the sovereignty and independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia adopted in August 2008 is not subject to revision.”

Bilateral Ties

Despite this, the Russian diplomat said: “But we are ready to continue to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia in a comprehensive way.” Noting that “there are many opportunities to do so” he said: “For Georgia, Russia remains a key market in many areas, particularly in wine production and fruit. On the other hand, Russia is a leading supplier of energy and grain to Georgia. Russia and Georgia are united by common history, common faith, cultural, humanitarian and human ties.”

Galuzin said that Russia “has already taken steps in recent years”, such as the resumption of direct air traffic and the restoration of visa-free travel for Georgian citizens, to promote bilateral engagement.

Resumption of Traffic Between Moscow and Sokhumi

Commenting on the resumption of regular flights between Moscow and the occupied Sokhumi from May 1 this year, Galuzin said: “We do not consider the resumption of air traffic with Abkhazia to be related to the issues of our air traffic with Georgia. This is a completely separate issue.”

He further added that he he expected that the Georgian side, “with its inherent pragmatism and understanding of the importance of relations with Russia, will continue to develop Russian-Georgian cooperation where it is beneficial for both countries.”

“I sincerely hope that pragmatism and common sense, which seem to prevail in Tbilisi today, will continue to prevail in this matter,” he added.

Geneva Discussions

Turning to the Geneva International Discussions, the only formal format for dialogue between Georgia and Russia since the 2008 war, Galuzin said Russia is open to relocating the talks away from Geneva, claiming that “Switzerland has lost its neutral status” by joining “the vast majority of the EU sanctions’ packages against Russia.” He added that the de facto authorities of Abkhazia and South Ossetia support this proposal.

Tbilisi has not officially responded to Galuzin’s comments. Georgia severed diplomatic ties with Russia in 2008 after Moscow recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states following the war.

