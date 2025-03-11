Two TSU Lecturers Dismissed for Alleged Political Reasons

Two lecturers from Tbilisi State University’s Faculty of Law – Associate Professor Giorgi Tsertsvadze and Professor Irine Kherkheulidze – have been dismissed. The lecturers reportedly were active supporters of pro-EU protests.

In a Facebook post, Tsertsvadze confirmed his dismissal, writing sarcastically, “Today I have opened my eyes and I sincerely want to repent for the unfortunate reality that I was so brazenly and with unbridled cynicism pouring water on the mill of the deep state and the global war party.” His statement appears to mock Georgian Dream’s tried-and-tested conspiracy narrative that claims “Deep State” and “Global War Party” forces are manipulating EU and U.S. critical decisions on Georgia.

The dismissals have drawn criticism from opposition figures. Irakli Kupradze, one of the leader of the opposition coalition Strong Georgia, condemned the action as “severe” and “criminal” in a social media post. “How many times have they killed the University!?” Kupradze wrote, rebuking the Georgian Dream (GD) government.

The development comes amid what critics describe as increasing government pressure on dissenting voices.

A day earlier, the Shota Rustaveli Theater and Film University revoked the student status of some protesters and they were fined GEL 5,000 (about $1,800) for protesting inside the university building.

The Georgian Ministry of Defense dismissed several staff members, citing reorganization needs following amendments to the Civil Service Law. Many of those dismissed had signed a petition in late November 2024 supporting Georgia’s European path and opposing Georgian Dream’s decision to suspend the EU accession process.

TI-Georgia’s Executive Director Eka Gigauri reported that since the amendments to the law on Civil Service and the pro-EU protests, some 400 civil servants have been dismissed from the state institutions.

Also Read: