ISFED to File Lawsuit Over Mass Dismissals of Civil Servants, Citing Political Persecution

The International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED) has issued a statement condemning the mass dismissal of over 50 civil servants in Georgia and describing the dismissals as politically motivated. According to ISFED, the firings primarily target individuals who publicly expressed their support for the country’s European integration process. The watchdog warned that the dismissals exhibit signs of political persecution and discrimination. In response, ISFED announced its intention to file a lawsuit in court to safeguard the labor rights of the affected individuals.

Many dismissed civil servants reportedly issues public statements in support of the Article 78 of the Georgian Constitution, which outlines the country’s commitment to EU and NATO integration. It is particularly alarming, the watchdog said, that the dismissals have been being carried out without any justification or transparent procedures, citing formal reasons such as reorganization or dismissal due to expiry of contract, although the real reasons, the organization said are clearly political or related to the persecution of civil servants for holding different views. In a number of cases, ISFED said, the dismissal is linked to the political activities of their family members. It is noteworthy that the dismissals have affected employees of both central and local state institutions.

According to ISFED, the firings became more frequent following the adoption of the amendments to the Law on Public Service, which the Georgian Dream adopted in an expedited manner on December 13, 2024 and which simplified the dismissals of public servants. ISFED contends that this law consolidates the GD party’s influence over the public sector, undermining the independence of civil service institutions. The organization further warns that the illegal removal of experienced and qualified civil servants, combined with increased political control, severely impacts the effective functioning of public institutions.

The wave of dismissals began just before the New Year, as several public servants posted on social media about their termination without explanation. Many of these individuals had permanent contracts and had previously shown support for Georgia’s European Union aspirations. Critics have highlighted that the new public service law violates international labor conventions, particularly ILO Convention 158, and opens the door to political interference in the civil service, eroding the protections of workers.

