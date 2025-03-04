Former Ivanishvili Aide Bachiashvili Says He Left Georgia

Giorgi Bachiashvili, a former aide to Bidzina Ivanishvili, wrote on social media today, March 4, that he was “forced to leave Georgia.” Bachiashvili, against whom prosecutors have filed two separate lawsuits, says he could be imprisoned in Georgia.

He says the charges against him are “fabricated” and that he is the subject of “political persecution” and “extortion.” Bachiashvili blames Bidzina Ivanishvili, the country’s informal billionaire ruler, and several members of the judiciary, including Judge George Gelashvili, Chairman of Tbilisi Court of Appeals Mikheil Chinchaladze, High Council of Justice member Levan Murusidze, Prosecutor General Giorgi Gabitashvili, and Prosecutor Mikheil Sadradze.

“This is not a legal system where truth prevails, nor one where rights are protected – especially for those like me who have been deliberately targeted by Bidzina Ivanishvili and his corrupt machinery,” he says.

“Furthermore, I have received credible information regarding threats to my safety—threats that, in today’s Georgia, carry deadly weight. In prison, I would be left absolutely defenseless, face to face with Ivanishvili’s executioners…in the very prison where Ivanishvili threatened to crush me,” He adds.

Bachiashvili says his decision to leave is not an act of “surrender” but a “strategic one.” “I can contribute far more to this battle from outside a prison cell than within one,” he says.

Bachiashvili was previously Ivanishvili’s aide and financial advisor before falling out of favor in late 2022. In 2023, he was charged with allegedly embezzling a large amount of bitcoins and ordered to pay GEL 2.5 million (USD 898,000) and banned from leaving Georgia. Last week, prosecutors opened a new case against him, accusing him of negligence when he took the post of general director of Ivanishvili’s co-investment fund. The court ordered him to pay a bail of GEL 50,000 (about USD 18,000) and again barred from leaving the country. In both trials, Bachiashvili claimed that he was being politically persecuted.

