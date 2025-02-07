Kallas, Kos Call to GD: “Release All Journalists, Activists and Political Detainees”

In response to the Georgian Dream parliament’s hasty amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences, the Criminal Code, and the Law on Assemblies and Manifestations, the High Representative/Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, and Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that the Georgian Dream authorities take “further steps away from democratic standards” and called on GD to “release all journalists, activists and political detainees.”

February 7 joint statement by Kallas and Kos says that the amendments will have far-reaching effects on Georgian society and “will significantly undermine the rights of freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, and media freedom.”

“These developments mark a serious setback for Georgia’s democratic development and fall short of any expectations of an EU candidate country,” the statement adds.

Kallas and Kos urge the Georgian authorities to suspend these measures, to “refrain from further tensions” and to await the opinion of the OSCE/ODIHR, as requested by the Georgian Public Defender.

“The Georgian authorities have resorted to intimidation tactics and violence to silence dissenting voices,” the statement further says, noting that the targets are the peaceful protesters, journalists, and opposition politicians.

The statement mentions the case of jailed journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli, saying her detention is “yet another such example on how the authorities are treating journalists and anyone who speaks freely.” The statement adds, “Mzia, currently on hunger strike is a symbol of courage of all those unjustly detained. Those responsible for the violence must be held accountable.”

The statement calls on the GD authorities “to release all journalists, activists and political detainees detained unjustly.”



“We urge the authorities to ensure a dialogue with all political forces and representatives of civil society. No option should be excluded to re-establish trust and dialogue,” EU leaders add.

“The recommendations of the OSCE/ODIHR report on the latest elections should be implemented as a matter of urgency. The European Union remains ready to support all efforts towards a democratic, stable, and European future for Georgia,” the statement concludes.

