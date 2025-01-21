GD Member Tite Aroshidze Elected Rector of Batumi University Despite Students’ Protest

Tite Aroshidze, a member of the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party in the Supreme Council of Adjara, was elected today, January 21, as the new rector of Batumi Shota Rustaveli State University (BSU), despite student protests at the university against his election.

The GD member got ten out of the eleven votes from the academic council of the university. One ballot was invalidated. One more candidate took part in the elections – Archil Guchmanidze, doctor of biology, the founder of the CSO “Flora and Fauna”, and the GD critic, but he did not receive any votes.

The rector election took place amid tensions inside the university, as students had been protesting throughout the day against the election of a GD man as their university head. Supporters of Aroshidze were also present inside the university, although they did not reveal their identities. Some claimed to be students, although they looked noticeably older. Verbal confrontations occurred between the student protesters and these individuals during the elections.

The students believe the ruling party has installed its member to control the university and stifle dissent. “It’s a shame,” “fire to the oligarchy,” the students chanted. Stickers with the Russian words “добро пожаловать 41” [in Russian, “Welcome 41”] were also put on the door where the elections were held.

The BSU has been one of the spearheads of the pro-European protests that followed the GD’s infamous November 28 decision to halt EU accession.

