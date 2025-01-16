EU Statement in CoE Condemns Georgia’s Controversial Laws, Crackdowns on Dissent, Urges Reforms

The European Union has sharply criticized the Georgian Dream government’s recent actions, as a reversal of democratic progress, in a statement made on January 15 at the 1516th meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

The EU expressed concern over Georgia’s adoption of controversial laws that “run counter to the values and principles upon which the EU is founded” and represent a setback in Georgia’s path towards EU integration. The statement also condemned the violent crackdowns on peaceful demonstrators, media representatives, and opposition leaders, saying that authorities must refrain from using force and calling for accountability for any acts of violence.

“We are deeply concerned about the backsliding in the areas of democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights. Georgia needs to guarantee the full respect for fundamental rights, including the freedom of expression and assembly, and the freedom, independence and pluralism of the media, as well as the rights of LGBTI persons,” the statement said.

It recalled that the EU has taken a number of measures in response to Georgia’s democratic backsliding, including the suspension of EU assistance directly benefiting the authorities, and noted that the process of suspending the visa-free regime for Georgian holders of diplomatic and official passports is ongoing.

The statement urged the Georgian government to return to a path of democratic reforms that align with European values, particularly focusing on the nine key steps outlined in the European Commission’s 2023 Enlargement communication.

EU statement called on authorities to “ensure that its vibrant civil society is able to function without restrictions, and actively, inclusively and meaningfully engage in the policymaking process.”

The EU’s call for reform also included a focus on electoral integrity, referencing findings by the OSCE/ODIHR that the October 26 parliamentary elections were marred by irregularities. The statement urged Georgian authorities to investigate these issues and address allegations of electoral fraud.

In addition, the EU reiterated the importance of comprehensive judicial reforms in line with European standards, a stronger track record in combatting corruption and organized crime, and concrete actions to address the influence of oligarchs in Georgian politics.

The EU reaffirmed its support for Georgia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, stressing its commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)