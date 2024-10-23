10 More Senators to Co-Sponsor Georgian People’s Act

10 additional Senators intend to cosponsor the bipartisan U.S. Georgian People’s Act (GPA),as announced by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Jim Risch (R-ID), the co-authors of the bill, on October 22.

These 10 senators are: Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), John Cornyn (R-TX), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Chairman of the International Republican Institute (IRI), Angus King (I-ME), Todd Young (R-IN), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and George Helmy (D-NJ). They have requested to join the bill when the Senate reconvenes in November.

“I’m pleased that a number of my Senate colleagues recognize the urgency of the situation in Georgia and have agreed to cosponsor the Georgian People’s Act in the U.S. Senate,” said Senator Shaheen.

“This bill sends a strong message from Congress that the U.S. is united behind the Georgian people as they pursue a future in the transatlantic community,” said Senator Risch.

Shaheen and Risch’s bipartisan bill envisages Georgian government officials and individuals accountable for corruption, human rights abuses, and efforts to advance or facilitate the passage of the Foreign Agents Law, and contains the requirement for the US Department of State to develop a long-term strategy toward Georgia, including review of military assistance and requiring the United States government to pause all funding that provides support to the government of Georgia.

The draft bill also underscores the U.S. Senate’s commitment to supporting Georgian civil society in light of recent events, authorizes no less than $50 million to support democracy and rule of law projects in Georgia and includes two reporting requirements to (1) assess the extent of foreign malign influence in Georgia and (2) efforts to support Georgian political prisoners.

In addition to the GPA, a separate bill, the MEGOBARI Act, has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that would also impose sanctions on Georgian officials responsible for undermining Georgia’s democracy. The MEGOBARI Act has already passed the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. Congress.

