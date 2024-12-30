Lavrov: GD Authorities Want to Avoid Being a Pawn of the West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Georgia’s new authorities are building “a sovereign policy” and are trying to “avoid being a pawn” in the hands of the West, Russian state-controlled media agency TASS reported on December 30.

In the interview summarizing the 2024 international developments, Lavrov praised the GD government saying that “the Georgian authorities want to build a sovereign policy in line with national interests and avoid being a pawn in the hands of the West, which is pushing Georgia towards destabilization, economic problems, and aggravation of relations with Russia.”

Asked whether Georgia “would be able to cope with the current situation” in which the “West was trying to stage “color revolutions” on Russia’s borders”, he predictably attacked the West, saying that “the interference in the internal affairs of states, including our closest neighbors, has long been part of their foreign policy arsenal.” He added: “For many years, Washington and its satellites have used this tool to contain geopolitical rivals and eliminate those they do not want.”

Lavrov described the developments in Georgia as “a consequence of the application of ‘double standards’ when, under the pretext of a supposed concern for democracy and human rights, everything is done to ‘replay’ the results of elections that were certified as free even by such a structure with a tarnished reputation as the OSCE’s ODIHR.”

Lavrov claimed the “replay” became necessary “only because the people’s choice did not please the puppet masters in Washington and Brussels.”

“I have no doubt that the Georgian people understand everything and will move forward. For our part, we are not going to interfere in Georgia’s internal affairs. We are determined to normalize Russian-Georgian relations exactly to the extent that Tbilisi is prepared to do so,” Lavrov is quoted as saying by TASS.

