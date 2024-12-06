22 Local CSOs Appeal to International Human Rights Organizations for HR Violations in Georgia

On December 6, 22 Georgian civil society organizations said they jointly appealed to international human rights monitoring organizations and sent a communication on “the grave human rights situation in Georgia”. The organizations note that the recipients of the communication may, within the framework of their mandate, undertake various steps, including a visit to Georgia and an on-the-spot assessment of the human rights situation.

The communication was sent to:

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights;

OSCE/ODIHR;

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment;

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association;

The UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression;

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders.

“The communication details the facts from November 28 to the present day, regarding the commission of various crimes, including torture and inhuman and degrading treatment, against the absolute majority of peaceful demonstrators; the illegality and disproportionality of the means used to disperse the rallies; illegal detentions; searches and seizures; the exercise of the right to a fair trial; the deliberate persecution of journalists; and the inaction of the Special Investigation Service,” reads the CSOs statement.

Signatories on the joint appeal: Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA); Civic Idea; Democracy Defenders; Democracy Research Institute; Eastern European Centre for Multiparty Democracy (EECMD); European-Georgian Institute; Georgian Court Watch; Georgian Democratic Institute; Georgia’s Future Academy; Green Alternative; The Georgian Center for Psychosocial and Medical Rehabilitation of Torture Victims; Human Rights Center; Tbilisi Human Rights House; International Society for Fair Elections And Democracy (ISFED); Rights Georgia; Social Justice Center; Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI); Tolerance and Diversity Institute; Women’s Initiatives Support Group; Sapari; Civil Society Foundation; Transparency International-Georgia.

