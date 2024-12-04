skip to content
President Zelenskyy during press conference with Ukrainian and int'l media in Kyiv. April 23, 2022. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Administration
Ukrainian President Announces Plans to Sanction GD Government

04/12/2024
On December 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on that Ukraine plans to sanction the Georgian government, which is “pushing the country into obvious dependence on Russia.”

Zelenskyy stressed that what is happening in Georgia “is not only a problem of one nation and not only of our region.” He stressed: “It is simply shameful what they are doing to their own people. And when Moscow praises this government in Georgia, it clearly shows for whom they are working in Tbilisi and for whom they are dispersing the protests. Definitely not for Georgia.”

The Ukrainian president announced that the country was “preparing a legal response and working with the Europeans and other partners on concrete measures” and that he had already ordered “the preparation of appropriate sanctions decisions.”

