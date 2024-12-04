Ukrainian President Announces Plans to Sanction GD Government

On December 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on that Ukraine plans to sanction the Georgian government, which is “pushing the country into obvious dependence on Russia.”

Zelenskyy stressed that what is happening in Georgia “is not only a problem of one nation and not only of our region.” He stressed: “It is simply shameful what they are doing to their own people. And when Moscow praises this government in Georgia, it clearly shows for whom they are working in Tbilisi and for whom they are dispersing the protests. Definitely not for Georgia.”

The Ukrainian president announced that the country was “preparing a legal response and working with the Europeans and other partners on concrete measures” and that he had already ordered “the preparation of appropriate sanctions decisions.”

