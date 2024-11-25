An all-night protest was held in front of the Parliament building on 24 and 25 November. The rally, announced by opposition leaders, was to protest and disrupt the convening of the first session of Parliament. The demonstrators first gathered in Republic Square, from where they marched to the parliament building. Large numbers of riot police were already mobilized on Rustaveli Avenue. Large numbers of riot police were already mobilized on Rustaveli Avenue. Citizens set up tents in anticipation of the early morning session of the 11th convocation of the parliament.

The first session of the 11th Convocation of the Georgian Parliament began at noon. Citizens who stayed up all night in protest were still in front of the legislative building. Police, including riot units, were also mobilized near the building. Out of 89 Georgian Dream MPs, 88 were present in the Parliament, one was absent due to health problems. The opposition parties did not enter the parliament, as they don’t recognize it as legitimate. Ambassadors were not invited to attend the opening session. Within an hour, the Parliament approved the credentials of all 150 members, thus officially declaring its legislative powers.

President Salome Zurabishvili, who does not recognize the elections, refused to convene the first session of Parliament, but the GD-majority decided to hold the first session anyway. Salome Zurabishvili has also challenged the election results in the country’s Constitutional Court, which legal experts say should have prevented a new Parliament from recognizing its authority and the credentials of all 150 MPs. They say the Constitutional Court complaint challenges the legality of the election of all the MPs, and until the court rules, the parliament has no right to recognize their credentials.

Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured moments from the protest:

Police mobilization near the Parliament building on the night of November 24. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Volunteers handing out hot drinks to protesters. November 24, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Bidzina leave!!!” banner at the protest. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Banner on the ground, depicting the black circle that was visible on the back of the voting ballots during the October 26 elections. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Demonstrators’ setting up tents in front of the Parliament. November 24, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge “Georgian education is in danger” banner held during the protest. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Demonstrators on Rustaveli Avenue. November 24, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Cars with Georgian flags on Rustaveli Avenue. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

A protester with an EU flag around his shoulders stands in front of police near the Parliament building. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Tents set up in front of the Parliament building. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Tired demonstrators after spending the cold night in front of the Parliament. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Demonstrators trying to warm up on a cold night of protest. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Riot police in Liberty Square on November 25, before the first session of the newly elected parliament; Nov. 25, 2024; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Riot police near the parliament on November 25, 2024, the first session of 11th convocation of Georgian parliament; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

A protester watches the first session of the 11th convocation of the Georgian Parliament on a screen. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge TV screen set up in front of Parliament so protesters can watch the first session. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Protesters and police outside the Parliament building, Nov 25, 2024; Photo: Teona Epitashvili Citizens protesting the convening of parliament face riot police near the legislative building on November 25, 2024; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizens protest the convening of the new parliament, November 25, 2024; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Riot police taking pictures of protesters, November 25, 2024; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

A citizen protesting the convening of the new parliament faces police officers, November 25, 2024; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge The banners read: “The oligarch, not the people, elected them [the deputies]”, “You cannot steal our future”. Protest on November 25, 2024 near the parliament building against the convening of the new parliament; November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizens protesting the convening of parliament face riot police near the legislative building on November 25, 2024; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Youth at the rally protesting the convening of the new parliament, November 25, 2024; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Demonstrators try to make noise while the parliament legitimizes itself. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Demonstrators try to make noise while the parliament legitimizes itself. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Eggs painted black by demonstrators at the Parliament building. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Parliament’s video camera, painted black by eggs thrown by demonstrators. November 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

