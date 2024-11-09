skip to content
Berlin Wall fall, Source: Brittanica
News

German Embassy on Anniversary of Fall of Berlin Wall: “Peaceful Revolution is Possible”

Civil.ge Send an email 09/11/2024 - 14:52
The German Embassy in Tbilisi said on 9 November that “peaceful revolution is possible”, citing the fall of the Berlin Wall exactly 35 years ago, on 9 November 1989. The Embassy stressed that even today “freedom cannot be taken for granted”.

The fall of the Berlin Wall was the first step towards German reunification and an important milestone in the process of fall of the communism in Central and Eastern Europe. The Embassy said: “For decades, the GDR kept its citizens locked up in a system of oppression and violence. With their courage and their desire for a self-determined life in freedom, the people of the GDR brought down the Berlin Wall.”

It further added that “together with other courageous people in Central and Eastern Europe, they laid the foundations for German reunification and for a free, united Europe. Even today, freedom cannot be taken for granted. We must stand up for it. Then and now. Here and worldwide.”

The statement is notable against the backdrop of repeated scaremongering by the increasingly authoritarian GD government about plans of alleged revolution, which it blames on the “radical opposition” and civil society, as well as Georgia’s international partners.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

