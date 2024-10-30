President Slams Prosecutor’s Office, Demands Immediate Investigation of Election Fraud

After the Prosecutor’s Office summoned Georgian President for questioning as part of the investigation into alleged election fraud, President Salome Zurabishvili held a press briefing saying she will not urging the Prosecutor’s Office to do its job and stop holding the President “politically” accountable, suggesting that she would not comply with the Prosecutor’s summons.

She said: “You are accountable to the people,” she told the Prosecutor’s Office, “the people are demanding that you conduct an immediate investigation.” She further continued: “My summoning [to the Prosecutor’s Office] strangely coincides with the statement by the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dimitri Medvedev. [Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, on October 28 called President Salome Zurabishvili a “puppet president” who “refused to accept the election and went against the Constitution by calling for a coup.” He added, “The standard practice in such cases is removal from office and arrest.]

“I am now addressing the Prosecutor’s office, you are accountable to the people. Society is asking you for an immediate investigation…Today, in this situation, no one expects the Prosecutor’s Office today, in this situation, to open a clear political case against the president, which strangely enough coincides with Medvedev’s instructions, I don’t know who is fulfilling them and who is not.”

She also presented various videos showing irregularities on election day. “Here are the footage […] that need no explanation or clarification,” President said. “[From these recordings] one can directly see what happened on October 26 and how the elections were conducted.”

“Here is the evidence,” she continued, lashing out at the Prosecutor’s Office for summoning her as President to present evidence. “As far as I know, it should be the other way around: the investigating body should have obtained the evidence itself… That’s how it’s done in any normal country.”

“So I would urge the Prosecutor to do its job and stop holding the President politically accountable… As for the President, she will do her job,” Zurabishvili noted.

“The citizens, non-governmental organizations, missions are engaged in finding the evidence. There is already an enormous amount of data,” the resident said, adding that “it turns out that the Prosecutor’s office is not looking at it.” She said the data shows that “diverse” and “large-scale” rigging took place, using “almost all known or unknown” methods of electoral manipulation.

The President also addressed one of the hot topics of the day, a concern raised by the GYLA that markings on the ballots were visible and that the secrecy of the vote was being violated massively.

