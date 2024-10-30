My Vote Demands Annulment of Results in 246 Election Precincts Citing “Grave Violations”

My Vote a local observer mission uniting dozens of Georgian civil society organizations, said that it had filed complaints in 29 districts, calling for the annulment of the results of 246 precincts, where the number of registered voters totals 417,305.

According to their reports, complaints were written about grave violations identified at the precincts, which fundamentally violated the essential principles of elections – secrecy and free expression of will.



These constituencies are:

1. Batumi – annulment of the results of 33 precincts;

2. Marneuli – 32 precincts;

3. Gardabani – 27 precincts;

4. Kutaisi – 17 precincts;

5. Gori – 15 precincts;

6. Telavi – 15 precincts;

7. Bolnisi – 11 precincts;

8. Kobuleti – 8 precincts;

9. Lagodekhi – 8 precincts;

10. Gurjaan – 8 precincts;

11. Kaspi – 8 precincts;

12. Akhaltsikhe – 7 precincts;

13. Dedoplistskaro – 6 precincts;

14. Mtskheta – 7 precincts;

15. Kareli – 7 precincts;

16. Sagarejo – 6 precincts;

17. Sighnaghi – 5 districts;

18. Zugdidi – 4 precincts

19. Khashuri – 4 precincts;

20. Senaki – 3 precincts;

21. Khobi – 1 precinct;

22. Kvareli – 2 precincts;

23. Akhmeta – 2 precincts

24. Borjomi – 2 precincts;

25. Tsalka – 2 precincts;

26. Adigeni – 2 precincts;

27. Dusheti – 2 precincts;

28. Akhalkalaki – 1 precinct;

29. Dmanisi – 1 precinct.



“As we have repeatedly mentioned, on the day of the election, our observers detected violations of the secrecy of voting, voting in place of someone else/voting repeatedly, failure to check markings and voting without marking, physical and verbal attacks on the polling station, obstruction and inability to conduct monitoring (especially observing of the verification process) and hundreds of facts of presence of unauthorized aggressive persons in the area and of agitation by the members of the commission”, says coalition representative Londa Toloraia.

On the day of the October 26 parliamentary elections, observers of the observation coalition My Vote continuously monitored 1,131 polling stations opened throughout the country.

