NDI, IRI International Observer Mission Preliminary Assessment of Georgian Elections

On October 27, the International Election Observation Mission of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI) presented their preliminary findings and recommendations on the October 26 election process.

NDI’s Statement

The preliminary statement by NDI says that although polling stations were generally calm and organized, “citizen observers reported a significant increase in serious violations from the previous elections including violence, voter intimidation and instances of ballot stuffing.”

It further states that “It is clear that the pre-election period failed to meet fundamental standards for democratic elections.” It further notes that the government’s passage of the Agents’ law labeling civic actors as foreign agents and its campaign to intimidate dissenting opinion “generated a climate of fear” noting also that “ruling party leaders also threatened to criminalize opposition political parties.”

The statement notes that “a fragmented, politicized media environment limited voters’ access to impartial information.” and that “the ruling party had a disproportionate influence on this environment given its control over state media as well as privately held channels.”

NDI statement states that “The pre-election period was also compromised by widespread threats, harassment, and in some cases violence, affecting voters, activists, and political actors, and their families.”

Noting that “throughout election day, reports from citizen observers provided valuable information to support our observation findings” the statement reads that “On election day, citizen observers witnessed widespread violations of the neutrality zone around polling stations by gatherings of ruling party figures and unauthorized persons” as well as intimidation of voters. Citizen observers also reported an increase in critical incidents, including violence against observers, voters and party representatives.

“The Georgian people have clearly expressed the value they place on their democratic path. Georgian political actors must move beyond their winner-take-all mentality and commit to pluralism to advance this path. Georgia’s governing party carries a special responsibility in this respect,” said Dr. Tamara Cofman Wittes, NDI’s President. “The government must maintain political neutrality, allow peaceful protests, and protect the ability of all Georgians to participate in political life.”

The NDI observation mission believes it is urgent and essential for Georgian stakeholders to address electoral integrity shortcomings and rebuild public confidence. The organization also offers recommendations to promote pluralism and inclusive elections in the country in its preliminary statement, “in the spirit of international cooperation.”

The NDI observers also emphasized: “We have seen claims and counterclaims regarding the election’s outcome, including legitimate concerns about the fairness of the overall election process. The primary domestic observer group, The International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), is still finalizing the detailed report of its parallel vote tabulation, which we urge everyone to respect. We have great confidence in this methodology, which has been used in more than fifty countries, and in the integrity and care with which ISFED is carrying it out.”

Read the full preliminary assessment here.

The delegation, which included 22 short-term and six long-term observers from 15 countries, was led by the Honorable Tom Malinowski, former United States Congressman and former Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor; Ambassador Per Eklund, former European Union Ambassador to Georgia; and Dr. Tamara Cofman Wittes, NDI’s President.

This news will be updated with IRI’s statement.

