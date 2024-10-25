skip to content
Czech journalist Ray Baseley. Source: Ray Baseley's account on X
News

International Media Watchdogs Condemn Denial of Entry to Czech Journalist

Civil.ge Send an email 25/10/2024 - 20:35
1 minute read

On October 25, the International Press Institute condemned the Georgian authorities’ decision to deny Czech journalist Ray Baseley entry into Georgia. The organization stressed that “Georgian authorities must put an end to the worrying practice of barring foreign journalists from entering the country.”

Baseley was denied entry to Georgia on October 22 and held for 34 hours without phone or personal belongings before being sent back to Warsaw, Poland. He emphasized on his X account that he was devastated to leave Georgia during the crucial elections and expressed his hope to return soon.

“Cases such as Baseley’s risk creating a chilling effect on both local and foreign journalists, whether they are in the country or planning to cover key developments before, during, and after the upcoming elections,” stressed IPI.

Reporters Without Borders wrote: “Czech reporter Ray Baseley was expelled from Georgia yesterday after being held for 34 hours. He’s the 1st EU journalist to be banned from entering Georgia. RSF condemns this obstruction on the eve of crucial elections and calls for an end to unjustified bans.”

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 25/10/2024 - 20:35
1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

2024 Election Live Blog  | President Addresses Georgian Citizens Hours Before Elections

25/10/2024 - 21:57

PM Kobakhidze: GD “Clearly Pro-European”

25/10/2024 - 21:51

Final Findings of CoE Press Freedom Mission to Georgia

25/10/2024 - 15:34

Russia Sentences Georgian Fighters in Ukraine in Absentia

25/10/2024 - 14:53
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button