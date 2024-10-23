GD’s Final Rally Before Elections As People Are Bussed to Capital From All Over Georgia

On October 23, three days before the crucial parliamentary elections, the ruling Georgian Dream party concluded its pre-election regional tour with a closing rally in the capital, Tbilisi, where most of the crowd had been bussed in from across the country.

The GD rally is a counter action to the march and rally of the pro-European forces “Georgia chooses EU” that took place only three days earlier, and was attended by almost a hundred thousand people.

Preparations

In preparation for the rally, which was held on Freedom Square, the area, along with the kilometers-long Rustaveli Avenue, one of the main arteries of the capital, was blocked from the day earlier. No transport was allowed to move in the area, causing heavy traffic jams in other places. Police had earlier warned residents of the capital city to avoid using private cars. There have also been several reports that some street vendors in the area have been asked to leave earlier than they normally work.

Throughout the day a large part of the crowd at the ruling party’s final rally in Tbilisi was being bussed in from all over the country, as was the case at the GD’s previous rally in Tbilisi on April 29. According to media reports, many were civil servants allegedly under the sway of the ruling party.

Republic Square, near Rustaveli Avenue; President Salome Zurabishvili shares the picture on her personal Facebook, ironically writing: “Free arrival”

Avlabari metro area, Tbilisi, October 23. Photo: Formula TV

Some reports also show people on buses avoiding journalists and their questions, telling the opposition-leaning media that they were going for a walk, a trip, a wedding, or other excuses that appeared to be false. Many tried to hide faces from the cameras.

Particularly viral was a report broadcast by opposition-leaning Mtavari TV, which allegedly showed the filled-in “wish list” by the Kutaisi (western Georgia) kindergarten employees, who were promised that their wishes would be fulfilled if they supported the ruling party.

In addition, many CCTV cameras have been installed in the narrow streets around Freedom Square, where the central stage is located.

Leselidze Street near Freedom Square; Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media

The rally was preceded by a march to the Freedom Square with the participation of several GD MP candidates, including Olympic athletes Lasha Talakhadze and Geno Petriashvili, as well as MPs and leading GD figures Maka Botchorishvili, Anri Okhanashvili, Nikoloz Samkharadze, Nino Tsilosani, etc. Tsotne Ivanishvili, Bidzina Ivanishvili’s son, led the segment of the rally of the party’s youth organization.

Speeches

As in the previous rallies, five GD strongmen delivered speeches: party Chair Irakli Garibashvili, parliamentary majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The topping speech by GD Honorary Chair Bidzina Ivanishvili was once again delivered from behind bulletproof glass, from a tribune set up specifically for him.

The speeches of the leaders of the GD were marked by odes to the role of the honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili in the development of Georgia and safeguarding Georgia from war, denunciation of the UNM and its past rule, unprecedentedly direct accusations against the “external” forces aimed at stirring up unrest in Georgia and dragging it into the war, assurances that Georgia won’t give up its sovereignty and freedom, and statements that Georgia won’t give up faith and dignity and will become a part of the EU.

Mayor Kakha Kaladze said: “Europe and Europeanism are values based on Christian foundations…” He added: “We want Europe and European future, but not in the way they tell us from outside. We won’t be anyone’s vassal, we won’t take orders from abroad, we won’t give up our interests, our sovereignty, independence and freedom, which we have earned with our blood…”.

“No matter what internal or external enemies try, they won’t make the 3,000-year-old nation deviate from this path”, he said, adding: “Georgia first! Our Motherland is first! This is our approach!”

He then recalled how in 2012 the Georgian people rejected the UNM, and went on to talk about the UNM rule and how “the so-called friends” used to call Georgia a beacon of democracy and “today are trying by pressure and blackmail” to bring back the UNM. Kaladze said: “They are directly interfering in the elections, in the political life of the country. The external forces can’t come to terms with the fact that Georgia did not share the fate of Ukraine, did not join the sanctions. They are trying to prove to us that back is white, transparency is anti-democratic, LGBT propaganda is a manifestation of humanism and liberalism”. He accused outside forces of supporting radical CSOs to create revolution and support extremism. He promised that these “radicals won’t be able to come to power.”

He called on the people to come to vote. Stressing that that it’s a decisive fight for the sovereignty and national identity of Georgia, he concluded that Georgia will join Europe with “dignity”.

The speeches of the Chairman of the GD Irakli Garibashvili, the Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili and the Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze were similar in their messages and narratives.

Bidzina Ivanishvili reiterated the familiar messages and narratives: he denounced the UNM government and its rule, specifically addressing the young generation and describing how “disastrous” the UNM government’s rule had been. Similar to previous speakers he slammed the “outside forces” saying ”Since 2003, Georgia has been ruled by a regime controlled by external forces” and accusing these forces in supporting UNM “in war crimes”. Insisting that “a catastrophic reality reigned in Georgia for years”, Ivanishvili claimed: “but with the support of foreign handlers, the “National Movement” regime did much, much worse – committed an unforgivable betrayal of its own people and history, and in 2008 the country suffered the tragedy of war.”

He said that “peace must be protected and preserved, especially today when external and internal enemies are trying to open a second front in Georgia, drag the country into a war…”

He then spoke at length about “the improved situation” in all areas under the Georgian Dream, citing the economic figures, describing infrastructure projects and quoting various international ratings.

He claimed that against the backdrop of difficult processes in the region, the GD “has done the practically impossible – brought the much-coveted peace to Georgia”.

He also claimed that since 2012, the GD government has had to walk a fine line in order not to drag the country into war or revolution.

Ivanishvili stated that October 26 is the day when the question of the existence of Georgia as such will be at stake. He promised that if GD wins Georgia, “we will have before us reconstruction and integration with the EU”.

But, Ivanishvili emphasized, it’s crucial that everyone comes to vote and help GD to win, as this will be GD’s “legitimization, which will nip in the bud the possibility of unrest and revolution, which is the intention of the opposition and the outside forces supporting it”.

He further stressed that the constitutional majority is crucial because “in this case we’ll ban the UNM and its satellite parties at the constitutional level…”.

Ivanishvili also reiterated the other pillars of the GD campaign: “family values and protection of youth”, “protection and strengthening of the Christian Orthodox Church at the Constitutional level”, and Constitutional amendments “to restore the territorial integrity of Georgia”.

He concluded: “Our cities and villages will be peaceful, I promise you. With peace and dignity to Europe! We won’t let anyone tell us what is good for Georgia and what values we should live by!”