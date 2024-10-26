CEC: Voter Turnout 9,27 % at 10:00

324,197 persons, accounting for 9.27% of the total number of registered voters, cast a ballot in the parliamentary elections across Georgia by 10:00, two hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

That is about 1 percent higher than in the previous elections but lower than in the 2012 landmark vote that brought Georgian Dream to power.

In the 2020 parliamentary elections, the 10:00 voter turnout stood at 8.33%, with 292,587 citizens casting a ballot, while the final turnout amounted to 56.11%, with 1,970,540 eligible voters participating in the polls.

Source: CEC

3,508,294 Georgians are eligible to vote in today’s crucial parliamentary elections at 3,031 polling stations. Polls close at 8 p.m. and preliminary official results of the largely electronic vote will be available in the next few hours. The CEC plans to announce the final results on the morning of October 27, after all ballots have been manually re-counted.

